Virginia Barnes
Indianapolis - Virginia Joyce Barnes, 94, of Indianapolis, passed away on October 31, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the late Robert F. Peale and Edyth M. (Murphy) Peale.
She is survived by her children, Ann E. Barnes and Kevin R. Barnes; grandson, Kevin A. Barnes; four great grandchildren; sister in law; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Barnes; grandson, James E. Barnes; sister, Wilma E. Mills; brothers, Robert J. "Buddy" Peale, John C. Peale and Stanton J. Peale.
She was a member of University Heights Christian Church. Virginia enjoyed family and friends along with all types of crafts, traveling all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii.
There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home. www.ghherrmann.com