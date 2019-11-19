Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Marian Care Center
200 Earl St.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Marian Care Center
200 Earl St
St. Paul, MN
1944 - 2019
Virginia Biagi (Nee Gerstung), age 75, Born January 6, 1944 passed away November 18, 2019. Virginia was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Edward W and Mary M Gerstung. Virginia married and resided in St. Paul, Minnesota since 1967. Preceded in death was her loving husband Louis D. Biagi. Virginia attended St. Phillip Neri Catholic Elementary School and Saint Mary Academy in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was also a member of Saint Pascal's Baylon Catholic Church in St. Paul, Minnesota for 35 years. She is survived by her sister, Kathryn (Tom) Griswold; her brother, Robin Gerstung; brothers-in-law, Frank (Paddy) Biagi and James (LaMae) Biagi as well as nephews, Joshua Gerstung, Justin (April) Gerstung and niece, Jessica (Mike) Harmon. In addition, she is survived by 4 Great-Nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM on Tuesday, November 26 at Marian Care Center, 200 Earl St., St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Private family interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Church of St. Pascal. Mueller Memorial - Parkway Chapel. MuellerMemorial.com 651-774-9797
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
