Virginia Greer Mosbaugh Horne
Virginia Greer Mosbaugh Horne passed away on Friday, April 24th in Norway, after being hospitalized for complications due to ovarian cancer. She is survived by her husband Lars Horne; father and stepmother, Phillip and Beth Mosbaugh; sister Annie Knapp; step-siblings Buzz Mcturnan and Mary Lea Mcturnan; niece Daven Knapp and nephew William Knapp. She was preceded in death by her mother, Vera Mosbaugh.
Virginia was born on September 1st, 1964. She attended Orchard School, St. Luke's School and Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. Throughout grade school and high school, Virginia studied ballet at Butler University, attaining the level of en pointe. The beauty and gracefulness of ballet remained a constant theme of Virginia's life, and she often referenced the resilience and strength of ballerinas as she fought her battle with cancer. She attended Lake Forest College and Rollins College, from which she graduated with a degree in art history. She went on to get a master's degree in social work from IUPUI, and worked in that field for several years, as well as for the (then) Indianapolis Museum of Art.
She met the love of her life, Lars Horne, a Norwegian who swept her off her feet, when they connected through the matchmaking web site E-harmony. They married, and after living in Indianapolis for several years, decided to move to Lars' hometown of Arnes, Norway. Virginia embraced this new adventure with open arms, and quickly made new friends and a wonderful life there. Her sweet, sunny nature, innate kindness and luminous beauty drew people to her wherever in the world she was.
She was a passionate animal lover and adored her menagerie of cats (and over the years, a rabbit or two). Shortly before her passing, her manuscript for a children's book about her cat was accepted for publication by a British publisher.
Virginia was a bright and shining light in the world, who always believed in the best and lived her life to the fullest. We will celebrate her memory when we can do so at a later date. For now, we hold our dear Ginny in our hearts and know that she is dancing in heaven.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, donations@ocrahope.org, or to the Mote Marine Lab (one of Virginia's favorite charities) at mote.org/support
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 11 to May 12, 2020.