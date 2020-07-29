Virginia Hope Darnell
Plainfield - Virginia Hope Darnell of Plainfield passed away July 29, 2020 at the age 92.
She was born on August 28, 1927 in Marion, IN to the late Omer and Glendora Hale. She grew up on the westside of Indianapolis and graduated from George Washington High School.
In addition to her role as a wonderful wife and mother, Virginia worked for over 26 years for LS Ayres downtown as a credit collector retiring in 1992.
She enjoyed playing checkers, bingo, euchre, listening to music and buying scratch off tickets.
She loved the Lord and attended church as long as her health allowed.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George A. Darnell; son Glen Richard Shearer; and brothers Donald, Robert and Victor Hale.
She is survived by her daughters Susan Yount (David) and Linda Bailey; 8 grandchildren; and was a beloved great-grandma, great-great grandma, and aunt to many.
The family is holding private services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband George and son Glen at Crown Hill Cemetery.
To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com
