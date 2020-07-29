1/1
Virginia Hope Darnell
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Hope Darnell

Plainfield - Virginia Hope Darnell of Plainfield passed away July 29, 2020 at the age 92.

She was born on August 28, 1927 in Marion, IN to the late Omer and Glendora Hale. She grew up on the westside of Indianapolis and graduated from George Washington High School.

In addition to her role as a wonderful wife and mother, Virginia worked for over 26 years for LS Ayres downtown as a credit collector retiring in 1992.

She enjoyed playing checkers, bingo, euchre, listening to music and buying scratch off tickets.

She loved the Lord and attended church as long as her health allowed.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband George A. Darnell; son Glen Richard Shearer; and brothers Donald, Robert and Victor Hale.

She is survived by her daughters Susan Yount (David) and Linda Bailey; 8 grandchildren; and was a beloved great-grandma, great-great grandma, and aunt to many.

The family is holding private services. She will be laid to rest next to her husband George and son Glen at Crown Hill Cemetery.

To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Decatur Township
5463 Kentucky Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46221
3178562627
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved