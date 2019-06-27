|
|
Virginia Hope Phillippe Eide
Indianapolis - June 29, 1925 - June 21, 2019
Virginia Hope Phillippe Eide died Friday, June 21, 2019, just short of her 94th birthday. Her daughter Donna Eide was by her side.
Virginia was born in Landon, North Dakota, on June 29, 1925, to Ida Gorder and Joe Phillippe. After her mother's death she was reared by her maternal grandmother. Following high school graduation, she studied in Minot, North Dakota, and earned her register nursing degree. As a registered nurse she served in both surgical and emergency room settings and held various supervisory nursing positions.
In 1947, she married Orleen (Ole) Stanley Eide, and after residing in various North Dakota towns, and being tired of shoveling snow, they moved with their children to Bakersfield, CA, in 1968. He died in 2005. The couple had three daughters - Mary Eide Riservato (Bill) of Parks, AZ; Nina Eide Ballantine of Bakersfield, CA; and Donna Eide (Frank Alan) of Indianapolis - and one son, Charles, who died at the age of two. Virginia's father; her sister, Arabelle; and her son-in-law, Garrick Ballantine, also predeceased her.
Of Norwegian descent, Virginia was a tireless worker who also loved to have fun, and she had a wonderful sense of humor. . She enjoyed dancing, golf, music, reading and especially poetry. Her favorite poem was "Thanatopsis" by William Cullen Bryant. Virginia was also a skilled bridge player and achieved duplicate bridge silver life master status, and was an avid sports fan. She was a strict parent to her children; an uncomplaining and positive companion whose favorite expression "uff da" was a Norwegian response to life's challenge.
Since 2016, she was a resident of Indianapolis. Her last residence was Willow Lake Place in Indianapolis. She lived for two years previously with her daughter Mary, in Parks, AZ. Before that she was a longtime resident of Bakersfield.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Lake Place for loving and caring for Virginia; the staff at Transitions Hospice for their compassionate care at the end of Virginia's life; and Shirley Eide of Bakersfield who assisted Virginia after Ole's death in 2005.
No services are planned. Memorial gifts may be directed to The .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 27, 2019