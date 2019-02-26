|
|
Virginia J. Childs
Indianapolis - Virginia Joyce Childs (nee Byrd) of Indianapolis, Indiana, died peacefully at her home on February 23, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Gary (Anita), Curtis (Colleen), and David (Janet); her four grandchildren, Aaron, Eric, Kathleen, and Ben; her four great-grandchildren, Rider, Paxis, Sophie, and Ryleigh; her siblings Richard, Betsy, and Bradley; and by many nieces, nephews, and their children. Born in Indianapolis on July 18, 1931, she attended Tech High School, and after graduating in 1949, worked at Eli Lilly. She was married in 1954 to Robert Childs, her husband of 64 years who died in May, 2018. Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 27 at Flanner Buchanan - Memorial Park, 9350 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN. The funeral service will be held the following day, Thursday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m., with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery. Steadfast, kind, a faithful friend, she was well-loved and will be missed by those who knew her. Virginia's family invites those who want to give a gift in her memory to make a donation to Eastgate Christian Church or the . To view Virginia's complete life story visit FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 26, 2019