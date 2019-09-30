|
Virginia Joann Mikels McDowell-Perkins
Indianapolis - Virginia Joann Mikels McDowell-Perkins, 91, Indianapolis, passed away September 23, 2019. She was born March 30, 1928. She was the daughter of the late William and Golden Mikels. Mrs. Perkins was a First Grade school teacher and assistant principal for 37 years, having taught in Elkhart, IN, Dayton, OH, and Indianapolis Public School, retiring in 1990. While at #106, she was the Primary Team Leader, and was the spokesperson for the Non-Graded program, introducing it to several other IPS Schools and township schools in the area.
Mrs. Perkins was a 1945 graduate of Thomas Carr Howe High School and has been active in its alumni programs. She graduated from Indiana University in 1949, where she was voted "Miss CindyIndiana". She became an Emeritus of I.U. in 1995, and was a loyal fan of I.U. basketball and football.
As a child at three years of age, she was enrolled at the Arthur Jordan Conservatory, being the youngest student, at that time, ever to be accepted for study. She took classes in dramatic arts, piano, voice and dancing until she entered college. She was a frequent entertainer at various lodges, churches, and events in the city, and was often heard on the weekly Wm. H. Block Saturday radio program, using her various talents to lend variety to the program. During World War II, she sang with a USO Troop initiated by the Jordan Conservatory. Her piano study climaxed with being a student of noted concert pianist, Bowmar Crammer.
While living in Dayton, Ohio, she became President of both the New Neighbor's League, and the Welcome Wagon Club. In Indianapolis, she served as President of the Teachers' Honorary Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, Beta Chapter; President of Alpha Lamba Latrien; and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She became very active in the American Business Women's Association, Delta Carta Chapter, where she was twice President and their Women of the Year in 1972. Mrs. Perkins was also a member of the Auxiliary of American Legion Post #34, where she had served as Chaplin, the Shrine Symrna Guild, the Shrine Hillbillies, the White River Yacht Club, the Riviera Club, the Antelope Club, and was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 2004. Mrs. Perkins was named in the 2007 Honors Edition of the Cambridge Who's Who registry among Executive and Professional Women. This inclusion is considered by many as the single highest mark of achievement. Mrs. Perkins was also a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. She dearly loved all the wonderful friends and acquaintances she met there.
Survivors include her only daughter, Lynn, and son-in-law, Dr. Glenn Gardner; grandchildren, Austin, Meredith and Bill Gardner; stepson Mark Perkins and Julie; and step-daughter, Maggie Perkins. Her husband, Frank Perkins, had preceded her in death in 2010.
While attending a Methodist Hospital Hospice condolence meeting for those who had recently lost a mate, she became acquainted with Mr. Harley Janssen. They became very good friends, traveled on numerous trips, and spent many happy times together in their later lives.
Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, where funeral services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Entombment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019