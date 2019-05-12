Services
STILLINGER FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
1780 West Main Street
Greenfield, IN 46140-2707
(317) 462-5536
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Nineveh Christian Church
1231 E. 775 S
Nineveh, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Nineveh Christian Church
1231 E. 775 S.
Nineveh, IN
View Map
Indianapolis - Virginia "Ginny" Lee Hilarides Kornbroke passed away in her hometown of Indianapolis on May 9, 2019 leaving behind 8 children, 19 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Virginia was born on April 2, 1932 on the southside of Indianapolis to the late Lee & Caroline (Engelau) Hilarides and attended Manual High School. She was a career girl in the 50's until her marriage to Charles Kornbroke on November 19, 1954.

Charlie and Virginia have eight children whom survive, Caroline "Susie" (Roger) Engelau, Sharon (Mark) Bruin, Sandy (Scott) Slater, Sally (William), Sheila (Kevin) Presnell, Scott (Kelley) Kornbroke, Shari (Matt) and Charles (Jodi) Kornbroke. She also leaves behind a sister, Barbara Ihme, and a brother Lee "Sonny" Hilarides.

After many years in Indianapolis, they moved the family to Bargersville where they enjoyed the rural life and raising their eight kids in Center Grove Schools. Many who visited said they felt extraordinarily welcome, some even claiming Virginia as their "second mother." Charlie and Virginia moved further south to the Brown County area where they enjoyed idyllic years exploring the area on their "Sunday drives." Virginia was an excellent golfer, loved playing cards, caring for their yard, getting together with family, and was always up for the next adventure. Her sweetness and sense of humor stayed throughout her short illness. All of us look forward to seeing her again.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, from 10am to 1pm at Nineveh Christian Church, 1231 E. 775 S., Nineveh, Indiana 46164 with the service at 1pm and burial in Nashville, IN at Greenlawn Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stillinger Family Funeral Home, Pasco Chapel of Greenfield.

Friends and family may share online condolences and memories at www.stillingerfamily.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019
