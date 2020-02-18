Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
10655 Haverstick Rd
Carmel, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
1931 - 2020
Virginia L. Luckett Obituary
Carmel - Virginia L. Luckett, 88 of Carmel, passed away on Monday February 17, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1931 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Chester and Maye Francis.

Ginny is survived by her children, Deborah Rogers, Michael (Linda) Luckett, Peggy (Jerry) Hull, Joseph (Tamie) Luckett, and William (Valerie) Luckett; fifteen grandchildren; thirty one great grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Nancy) Francis, Richard Francis; and sister, Arlene (Larry) Byers. She is preceded in passing by her husband, Sidney J. Luckett; brother, Jack (Mary) Francis; and son-in-law, Richard Rogers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday February 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church (10655 Haverstick Rd, Carmel, IN 46033), where friends and family are invited to gather beginning at 9:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
