Virginia Lou Brosier



Greenfield - Virginia Lou Brosier, age 79, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. A private graveside committal service will take place at New Palestine Cemetery in New Palestine. Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.









