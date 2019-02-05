Services
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Klesa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lynn Klesa


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Lynn Klesa Obituary
Virginia Lynn Klesa

Indianapolis - Virginia "Lynn" Klesa, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away January 27, 2019. She was born March 22, 1947 in Connellsville, PA, to the late John Walter Smith and Harriett Humphrey Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother, J. Douglas Smith. Surviving are her husband, JM "Mike" Klesa; children, M. Scott Klesa, his wife Amy, Damon C. Klesa, his wife Molly; grandchildren, Nate, Patrick, Charlie and Abby; daughter, Hillary E. Klesa; sisters, Barbara J. Cowan, Diane E. Woolf, her husband Randall; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, IN on February 9, 2019 from 1-3pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner and Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
Download Now