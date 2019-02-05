|
Virginia Lynn Klesa
Indianapolis - Virginia "Lynn" Klesa, 72, of Indianapolis, passed away January 27, 2019. She was born March 22, 1947 in Connellsville, PA, to the late John Walter Smith and Harriett Humphrey Smith. She was preceded in death by her brother, J. Douglas Smith. Surviving are her husband, JM "Mike" Klesa; children, M. Scott Klesa, his wife Amy, Damon C. Klesa, his wife Molly; grandchildren, Nate, Patrick, Charlie and Abby; daughter, Hillary E. Klesa; sisters, Barbara J. Cowan, Diane E. Woolf, her husband Randall; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration Of Life Service will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Conner Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd. Indianapolis, IN on February 9, 2019 from 1-3pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 5, 2019