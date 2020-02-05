|
Virginia M. (Smith) Farmer
Virginia M. (Smith) Farmer, 98 years young, passed away on February 2, 2020.
Hard-working, devoted and cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, she is now planting flowers and mowing in Heaven.
Daughter of John B. and Esther Smith, Virginia was born in Westfield, Indiana, on October 28, 1921. Westfield High School students knew her as "Mrs. Farmer" during her 23 years as the school secretary; after retiring, she went to work at Just 4 Kids, Joann Fabrics and then at Sanders Glenn, where she delighted in driving the bus and helping with activities. She and her husband, James R. Farmer, built five homes in Westfield throughout the years where they lovingly raised their family. She was a one of-a-kind woman who touched many lives and will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughters Karla Stouse (husband Jeff) and Donna Day (husband Denny), her son James Farmer (wife Marcia), her grandchildren Randi Schreiner (husband Josh), Emily Farmer, Clark Day (wife Amy) and Matt Day (wife Angie), and her great-grandchildren (Lily, Rose, Taylor, Jacob, Elizabeth, Nicholas, Isaac, Will, and Megan). She also enjoyed the company of two who were like her children, nephew Mike Oliver (wife Becky) and niece Kathy Klapstein (husband Dick), plus many friends in many places.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the angels at Suburban Hospice and to Dr. Kent Erb and his staff, who all provided her exceptional care and kindness.
Visitation will be held at Noblesville Friends Church on Saturday, February 8 from 9:00am-11:00am with a memorial service to follow. All are welcome.
For those who wish to honor her, the family recommends donating to Suburban Hospice, Westfield Washington Public Library, or Westfield Historical Society, or sending flowers to the residents of Sanders Glen.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020