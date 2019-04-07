|
Virginia Mae Hadler
- - Virginia Mae Hadler, 102, died on March 26, 2019 at her daughter's home in Indianapolis, IN. There will be a funeral service at 1:00pm on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Owens Funeral Home (101 N. Elm St.) in Champaign, IL. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home (12:00-1:00). Burial will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, IL.
Virginia was born on April 21, 1916 in Farmer City, IL, a daughter of Darius and Martha (Debolt) Walters. She married Elmer Hadler in Champaign on April 29, 1941. He died on December 9, 1989.
Survivors include: daughter, Sharon Wilson of Indianapolis, IN; son, Dana (Samantha) Hadler of College Station, TX; daughter, Carla Wrisk of McKeenburg, CO; daughter, Martha Krueger of Brighton, CO; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren
She is preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
Virginia enjoyed being a housewife most of her life, but she always enjoyed traveling with her husband. Together, they covered the United States extensively and even ventured into her favorite place, Canada.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 7, 2019