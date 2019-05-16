Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Virginia Mae Mullin Obituary
Virginia Mae Mullin

Indianapolis, IN - Virginia Mae Mullin (Bechert), 87, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Mrs. Mullin was born March 13, 1932 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late George and Lois Bechert.

Mrs. Mullin was a caring and supportive stay at home mother, then she journeyed out into the work field. She worked for St. Lawrence in the cafeteria, Western Electric, and Kmart until her health started to decline at the age of 42.

Mrs. Mullin is survived by her sister, Millie Welcher; children, Mike (Donna) Mullin and Vickie (John) Bodine; grandchildren, Jennifer (Derek), Chris (Barbie), James (Elisha), Bryan, Lindsey and Donnie; 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, Bernard J. Mullin (May 8, 1930-January 22, 2018); son, Don Mullin; grandchildren, Bernard Bailey Jr. and Jamie Mullin; great-grandchild, Gunner Burnam; 3 brothers, John, George, and Bob; and 3 sisters, Mary Barbra, and Doris.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 3:00-7:00pm on Monday May 20, 2019 with a funeral service to follow at 7:00pm to celebrate the lives of Virginia and Bernard Mullin at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park East.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gunner Burnam Memorial Foundation Fund.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 16, 2019
