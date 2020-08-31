1/
Virginia Mae Riggle
Virginia Mae Riggle

Virginia Mae Riggle, 81, was ushered through the gates of Heaven on August 9, 2020. Although a late comer to the family, her joy will be complete reuniting with husband, Gene; and parents Archie and Cecelia Edington. Virginia graduated from Warren Central High School and Butler University with a Master's Degree in Science. She took many other classes to increase her knowledge and skills as a teacher. After their move to Arizona she taught high school at the Phoenix Public School System. She was very involved in the Moon Valley Women's Club and was the treasurer. She was also was known for her creative greeting cards, her water color paintings, and hand painted China. Despite her physical handicaps Virginia was an independent, resourceful, and loving person. She will be greatly missed. There will be a private service and a later date at the Splinter Edge Cemetery at Patricksburg, Indiana.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
