Virginia "Ginny" Powers
Indianapolis - passed away peacefully February 11, 2020. Ginny was born in Marion, Indiana to the late Joe and Delores Kelly on June 6, 1934. Her family moved to Indianapolis where Ginny graduated from Broad Ripple High School. She met and married the love of her life Rex Powers in 1955. She gave birth to her daughter, Debbie then son, Roger. After raising her children, Ginny began working in retail, first at Harry Levinson, Washington Square until it's closing, then at Lowe's for 10 years. Everyone who knew Ginny, knew she loved her pets; she loved all animals and always ensured the stray cats in her neighborhood were well fed. Ginny enjoyed attending Colt's games for over twenty years and boating with her husband Rex, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex, in 1998. She leaves behind her children, Debbie (Paul) Bykowski and Roger Powers; three grandchildren, Amy (Jeramy) Michiaels, Melissa (Sean) Trees Gardner and Emily (Corey) Cates; and two great-grandchildren, Gemma Gardner and Jimmy Cates. Ginny will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel, 9606 E. Washington Street. Ginny will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ginny's honor to the Humane Society, 7929 N. Michigan Rd. Indpls. or to the , 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indpls. IN 46240. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020