Virginia Ruth (Carter, Barber) Bentley
Indianapolis - After a long illness, Virginia Ruth (Carter, Barber) Bentley joined her beloved, Bobby L. Bentley, on April 8, 2019. She was born in Bowling Green, KY, on September 24, 1941, to Marie (Tinsley, Carter) Gregory and Peter Carter. She became a mother at the age of sixteen to her daughter Cynthia Ann, after marrying her first husband, Woodrow Barber. In 1960, she met and later married Bobby Bentley in Clintwood, Virginia. Together they raised Cynthia Bentley after Bobby adopted her.
Ginny became a jack of all trades, holding positions such as waitress, GM factory seamstress, florist, realtor, entrepreneur, as well as, wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver. Later in life, many knew her as the "Mattress Lady of Clermont." A woman of many talents, there were not many tasks from which she shied away.
With a servant's heart, Virginia and Bobby ministered to area nursing homes and local missions. She cooked for hundreds of children at multiple summer church camps during the eighties and nineties. Not a member of a particular church, she attended many across the city of Indianapolis and enjoyed worship and fellowship with other Christians of all denominations. She followed ministers' teachings instead of religion, and her desire for a closer relationship with God allowed her to impact many lives. Her greatest joy came from telling her own story of redemption through Jesus Christ.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; daughter, Cynthia (Bentley, Castillo-Soto, Bohnert) Whobrey; grandsons, Jeremiah Castillo-Soto and Zachary Bohnert. She is survived by her sister, Brenda (Doug) Atkins; son-in-law, Guadalupe (Sharon) Castillo-Soto; granddaughters, Chasadee (Elwood) Minton and Maleigha (Manuel) Fuentes; grandson Joshua (Ricky) Felty; son-in-her-heart, Cory Lee; and great-grandchildren, Sofia and Benjamin Fuentes.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 19th, from 4-8pm and Saturday, April 20th, from 11-1pm followed by the funeral service at 1pm. Flanner Buchanan-Floral Park 425 N. Holt Road, Indianapolis IN, 46222.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 18, 2019