Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Plainfield - Virginia Smith, 92, of Plainfield, passed away on April 19, 2020. She was born in Covington, IN on August 18, 1927 to the late Heber and Virginia Ruth Ellmore. Virginia held various jobs over the years at Plainfield Community Schools. She was a member of Plainfield Church Of Christ. Virginia enjoyed bird watching, gardening and doing crafts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eulos "Buddy" Smith; brothers, Robert and Thomas Ellmore. Funeral services will be private. Survivors include her sons, Mike (Kathy) & Scott (Teresa) Smith; grandchildren, Dustin, Timothy, Dawn, Matthew, Angela, Brandon and Colin; 12 great grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
