Virginia Storm Anderson
Newport News, VA - Virginia Storm Anderson, 81, passed away January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Philip Anderson; and her granddaughter, Madeline Schoppenhorst. She was a proud homemaker and also worked for the US Government for over a decade.
Virginia was very active and enjoyed sewing, painting, cooking and serving dishes as a cordon bleu chef, and volunteering. She would frequently volunteer for the American Red Cross; Virginia was also active in the Officers Wives Assoc., and Virginia Choral Society.
She will be greatly missed by her family; daughters: Phyllis Schoppenhorst (Michael) and Vivian Michiell Anderson; her brother: Charles "Chuck" Storm; her grandchildren: Philip Schoppenhorst, Virginia Schoppenhorst, and Andy Hammond; and 3 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00PM, at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, 80 Soles Ln, Dutton, VA 23050. In lieu of flowers, contributions are gratefully accepted to The Marfan Foundation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020