Newport News, VA - Virginia Storm Anderson, 81, passed away January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Philip Anderson; and her granddaughter, Madeline Schoppenhorst. She was a proud homemaker and also worked for the US Government for over a decade.

Virginia was very active and enjoyed sewing, painting, cooking and serving dishes as a cordon bleu chef, and volunteering. She would frequently volunteer for the American Red Cross; Virginia was also active in the Officers Wives Assoc., and Virginia Choral Society.

She will be greatly missed by her family; daughters: Phyllis Schoppenhorst (Michael) and Vivian Michiell Anderson; her brother: Charles "Chuck" Storm; her grandchildren: Philip Schoppenhorst, Virginia Schoppenhorst, and Andy Hammond; and 3 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00PM, at Windsor Gardens Cemetery, 80 Soles Ln, Dutton, VA 23050. In lieu of flowers, contributions are gratefully accepted to The Marfan Foundation.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
