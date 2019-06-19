Services
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN 46158
(317) 831-0200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Jones Family Mortuary
4165 E Allison Rd
Mooresville, IN
Virginia "Ginnie" Thacker

Virginia "Ginnie" Thacker Obituary
Virginia "Ginnie" Thacker

Mooresville - Virginia F. "Ginnie" (Martin) Thacker, 69, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis with her loving family by her side. Family and friends may show their love and support from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th and 9-10 a.m. on Friday, June 21st at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. There will be a celebration of life service for Ginnie at 10 a.m. on Friday June 21st at the funeral home. For full obituary, to send a condolence to the family or share a story about Ginnie, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019
