Virginia "Ginnie" Thacker
Mooresville - Virginia F. "Ginnie" (Martin) Thacker, 69, of Mooresville, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17th, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Indianapolis with her loving family by her side. Family and friends may show their love and support from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 20th and 9-10 a.m. on Friday, June 21st at Jones Family Mortuary in Mooresville. There will be a celebration of life service for Ginnie at 10 a.m. on Friday June 21st at the funeral home. For full obituary, to send a condolence to the family or share a story about Ginnie, please visit: www.jonesfamilymortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 19, 2019