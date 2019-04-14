|
|
Vivanna Randall Wright, 97, of Carmel Indiana died April 3 --in her own bed, with no pain, all her faculties and family present, just as she had hoped. Her unusual name came a combination of her mother's name (Viva) and her grandmother's name (Anna).
"Vi" was born June 2, 1921 in Ronco, PA. She lived the first part of her life in Danville, IL where she met and married YC "Randy" Randall and had her three children. Vi was active in both the PTA and in Sunday School at Central Christian Church. Vi and Randy moved to Indianapolis in 1960, but they remained very close to their parents and visited Danville regularly throughout the rest of their parents' lives.
Vi was married to Randy for 37 years until his death in 1977. She loved to square dance with him. They dressed in full regalia, and made many friends along the way. Vi married William D. ("Bill") Wright and moved to Carmel, IN in 1987. She "tagged along" as Bill toured churches throughout Indiana over the years providing music. She and Bill were married 18 years until his death in 2005.
Vi worked in the retail industry, beginning with her first job at Woolworth's in Danville, through many years with William H. Block and Ayr-Way in Indianapolis, and finally closing the circle by working part-time at Woolworth's during "retirement."
Vi was an avid bridge player for over 60 years. She enjoyed playing and seeing her friends right up until the end. She loved to travel. She went on several cruises and spent the last years of her life going on trips with her son (including 18 "last trips" to Las Vegas).
In her last year, Vi particularly enjoyed her "phone without a face" (iPhone), which she insisted on learning how to use so that she could see pictures, watch videos and Facetime with her last great-granddaughter Lilah Kay.
Vi was able to stay independent and live at home through the help of an informal network of wonderful people. These included her Granddaughter Chelle', Trudie Johnson, her neighbors (especially the Sperrys and Polly in her last years), her church friends, Meals on Wheels volunteers who took a particular interest in her welfare, and caregivers (especially Karen). Vi felt well-cared for through her last years, particularly by her NP Nadine and Doctors Brame and Ostragnai. The family thanks them all.
Vi was a member of the Disciples of Christ, but also attended Pleasant Grove Church with Bill, and was blessed to have amazing support from the Friends Church of Carmel, which she attended as regularly as she could in her final years.
Vi's family was her purpose. She is survived by her three children, Sharon Bischoff, Jon Randall, and Rick Randall (Jackie), 7 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 16 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-great grandchild.
Vi asked that there be only a private family celebration luncheon (at her favorite restaurant Hollyhock Hill). Donations in her memory may be directed to the Wheeler Mission.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 14, 2019