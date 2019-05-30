Services
Boatright Family Funeral Service
3913 N Keystone Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46205
(317) 710-1010
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Puritan Missionary Baptist Church
872 West 27th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Puritan Missionary Baptist Church
872 West 27th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Vivian A. Cheatem Correthers Obituary
Vivian A. Cheatem Correthers

Indianapolis - Vivian A. Cheatem Correthers, 72, Indianapolis, passed away on May 18, 2019. She was the widow of the late James "Slim" Correthers.

Vivian retired from the State of Indiana. She later became a self-employed business woman.

Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Puritan Missionary Baptist Church, 872 West 27th St., Indianapolis, 46208 where she served on the Usher Board. Funeral service 1:00pm.

Entombment Crown Hill Cemetery

Arrangements Boatright Family Funeral Service www.boatrightfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 30, 2019
