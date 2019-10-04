|
|
Vivian L Oliphant
Mooresville - Vivian L. Oliphant, 84 of Mooresville, passed away October 3, 2019. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, with burial to follow in Center Valley Cemetery, Clayton. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the funeral home. To view the full obituary or to leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019