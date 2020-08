Vivian M. DennyIndianapolis - 90 years old of Indianapolis passed away on August 19, 2020. Vivian was known for her loving and kind spirit. She is survived by her loving children, Cynthia Martin and Kim Denny; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She will be missed by many to all who knew and loved her. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later time.