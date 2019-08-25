|
W. James "Jim" Wood
Cape Coral - W. James "Jim" Wood, 84, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away May 6, 2019 in Haapavesi, Finland. He was born September 12, 1934 in Painesville, OH to the late Walter E. and Hilda S. (Marttala) Wood. Jim was a 1952 graduate of Riverside High School in Painesville, OH and Ohio University in 1956. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed by Avery Label and Grand Rapids Label Companies in sales before retiring.
Jim was a member of the Cape Coral First United Methodist Church in Cape Coral, FL, St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis, and was a Stephen Minister. He served at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral as an Assistant Chaplain, was active in a men's Bible Study and Asbury Class at his church, and was a Celebrate Recovery Prayer Leader.
Jim was a long time active member of the Republican Party, for which he served as a Ward Chairman in Indianapolis, and the Washington Township Republican Club. He also served as a Chairman for the City of Indianapolis Board of Zoning Appeals for many years. He had a terrific sense of humor, and was always quick with a pun.
Jim is survived by his children, Judy (Bill) Murden, Barry (Margaret) Wood, and Margie (John) Osborne; grandchildren, Robert and Mariah Murden, Michael Wood, Erin and Emily Osborne; sister Eunice Rofsky; and brother, Ben (Chris) Wood. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy (Day) Wood.
A Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN with calling beginning at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jim's memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E., Cape Coral, FL, 33909, and Cape Coral First United Methodist Church, 4118 Coronado Pkwy, Cape Coral, FL, 33904.
To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 25, 2019