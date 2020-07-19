1/
W. Michael Cloud
1973 - 2020
W. Michael Cloud

Ladoga - W. Michael Cloud, 47 of Ladoga, formerly of Indianapolis passed away July 17, 2020. Michael was born May 15, 1973 in Greensburg, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Judy Cloud and Hazel O'Bryan. Michael is survived by his parents, William and Wanda Cloud, brother, James Matthew Cloud, aunts, Shirley (Duane) Miller, Mary Rice and Esther (John) Hobbs, uncles, David (Jan) Jones and Bill (Tammy) Ellis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. A private family memorial service will follow. The family request that everyone attending wear face mask and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
