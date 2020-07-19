W. Michael CloudLadoga - W. Michael Cloud, 47 of Ladoga, formerly of Indianapolis passed away July 17, 2020. Michael was born May 15, 1973 in Greensburg, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Judy Cloud and Hazel O'Bryan. Michael is survived by his parents, William and Wanda Cloud, brother, James Matthew Cloud, aunts, Shirley (Duane) Miller, Mary Rice and Esther (John) Hobbs, uncles, David (Jan) Jones and Bill (Tammy) Ellis. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. A private family memorial service will follow. The family request that everyone attending wear face mask and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society.