Wade G.



Knorr - Wade G. Knorr, 81 of Greenwood, Indiana passed away September 24, 2020. A visitation will be held October 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenwood Chapel 481 W. Main Street, Greenwood. A Life Celebration will take place at 2PM October 2 at the funeral home.









