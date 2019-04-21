Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Waldo Hilbert "Wally" Asbury


1920 - 2019
Waldo Hilbert "Wally" Asbury Obituary
Waldo "Wally" Hilbert Asbury

Greenwood - Waldo "Wally" Hilbert Asbury, 98, of Greenwood, passed away on April 16, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens at Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Burial will be at Cunningham Memorial Park in West Virginia.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 21, 2019
