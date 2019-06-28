|
|
Waldo Lee Newman
Indianapolis - Waldo Lee Newman, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 26, 2019.
Visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at funeral home, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
To read the full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 28, 2019