G H Herrmann Funeral Home
5141 Madison Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Waldo Lee Newman


1933 - 2019
Waldo Lee Newman Obituary
Waldo Lee Newman

Indianapolis - Waldo Lee Newman, 85, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 26, 2019.

Visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, at funeral home, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the service. Burial at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

To read the full obituary please visit www.ghherrmann.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 28, 2019
