Wallace "Wally" Saettel
Carmel - Wallace "Wally" Saettel, 86, of Carmel, formerly of Westfield, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born December 9, 1933 in Indianapolis, son of John and Inez (Smith) Saettel.
In addition to his parents, Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Dian Saettel in 2015.
Survivors include 2 nephews; 3 nieces; 9 great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11 am to 12 noon in Bussell Family Funerals.
