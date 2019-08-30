Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Daleville
8212 South Walnut Street
Daleville, IN 47334
765-378-3242
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
1942 - 2019
Walter A. Kelly Sr. Obituary
Walter A. Kelly, Sr

Indianapolis - August 29, 1942 ~ August 27, 2019 (age 76)

Walter A. Kelly, Sr., 76, resident of Indianapolis, passed away August 27, 2019 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Waynesboro, Georgia, August 29, 1942, the son of Oliver Jackson and Annie Mae Griner Kelly.

He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and retired from the finance center at Fort Benjamin Harrison. He was a US Army Veteran serving in Vietnam.

Survivors are his wife: Wilma of Indianapolis, 1 daughter: Kimberly Julius (Kris) of Muncie and a son: Walter A. Kelly, Jr of Franklin, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Burial will follow in Saunders Cemetery, Daleville.

Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Kidney foundation or the Lawrence Fire and EMS.

Online guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019
