|
|
Walter A. Kelly, Sr
Indianapolis - August 29, 1942 ~ August 27, 2019 (age 76)
Walter A. Kelly, Sr., 76, resident of Indianapolis, passed away August 27, 2019 at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born in Waynesboro, Georgia, August 29, 1942, the son of Oliver Jackson and Annie Mae Griner Kelly.
He was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and retired from the finance center at Fort Benjamin Harrison. He was a US Army Veteran serving in Vietnam.
Survivors are his wife: Wilma of Indianapolis, 1 daughter: Kimberly Julius (Kris) of Muncie and a son: Walter A. Kelly, Jr of Franklin, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 brothers.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville. Burial will follow in Saunders Cemetery, Daleville.
Friends may call at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.
Memorials may be made to the Kidney foundation or the Lawrence Fire and EMS.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 30, 2019