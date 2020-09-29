Walter "Jim" Bright
Carmel - 94, of Beech Grove passed away September 27, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1926, at home in Indianapolis, and living in Beech Grove, Indianapolis and Sebring, FL. Jim was a Veteran serving in the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer in World War II. Upon returning to Beech Grove, he served as a Firefighter and Fire Chief for the City of Beech Grove for 34 years.
He is survived by his children; Dorothy (Norman) Terry, Elaine (Ted) Passmore and James (Nancy) Bright, along with 7 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife Doris Bright and son; Robert L. Wonnell.
Memorial gifts have been suggested to the Shriners Hospital for Children
.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Beech Grove chapel from 12:00pm-2:00pm. Funeral Services will be immediately following at 2:00pm. Burial will be held at Round Hill Cemetery. www.littleandsonsbeechgrove.com