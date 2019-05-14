|
|
Walter Frederick "Shorty" Plymate
Shelbyville - Walter Frederick "Shorty" Plymate, 84, of Shelbyville passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville.
He was born October 27, 1934, in Fairland, the son of Walter F. and Roberta (Marshall) Plymate. On February 17, 1959, he married his beloved wife of 60 years, Peggy "Emogene" Plymate, and she preceded him in death on March 18, 2019.
Shorty is survived by his son Kevin Frederick Plymate and wife, Dianne, of Bremerton, Washington; sisters, Patricia Martin, Mary DePrez and Linda Wilson, all of Shelbyville, Carolyn Randolph of Morristown and Sharon Russell of Fairland; brothers, Richard Plymate and Robert Plymate, both of Shelbyville, James Plymate of Indianapolis, Charles Plymate of Evansville; grandchildren, Jake Kittinger, Kasey Girardin and husband, Garrett, all of Bremerton, Washington; three great-grandchildren, Jared, Ethan and Ryiker; sister-in-law, Margaret Boilanger of Shelbyville; brother-in-law, Paul Dunagan of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to Emogene, Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Betty Plymate and Nancy Plymate. Shorty graduated from Fairland High School in 1952. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Army Reserves for five years. Shorty retired from Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis, with 31 years of service in 1996. He was formerly a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodge No. 17 in Indianapolis. Shorty was very active at the Shelby County Fairgrounds; he and Emogene participated in the Indiana Association of Fairs and Festivals annual convention.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Horner officiating.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville, with military rites conducted by the local military committee.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shelby County Fair Association, PO Box 977, Shelbyville, Indiana 46176.
Online condolences may be shared with Shorty's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 14, 2019