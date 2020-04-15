Services
Walter Futch

Walter Futch Obituary
Walter Futch

Indianapolis - Walter Futch, 78, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2020. Services are private with interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis. A member of Mt. Carmel Church, he was employed at Western Electric until the company closed. He later embarked upon an entrepreneurial venture, Futch Janitorial Service, Inc.

He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Carol D. Futch; two sons, Reginald L. (Tasha) and Michael J. (Robin) Futch; six grandchildren and two, sisters, Frances Harlson and Jarutha Wilson.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
