Walter H. Berry
Indianapolis - Walter H. Berry, 93, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020.
He was born in Burke County, North Carolina to the late Hobert S. Berry and Leola Childress Berry. Walter grew up in North Carolina. He was united in marriage to Louise Y. Young in December of 1946. They moved to Indianapolis in 1950. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 24 years of service. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling. Walter served as Chairman of the UAW Retirees #1111 for 20 years.
He is survived by sons, Michael Berry (Lorna) and Dennis Berry (Joyce); 5 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years.
Walter will be entombed at Washington Park East Cemetery. Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020