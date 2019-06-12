|
Walter "Guy" Justus
Indianapolis, IN - Walter "Guy" Justus, 25, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 10, 2019.
Guy was born on October 8, 1993 in Indianapolis, to Jane Herrick-Justus and Walt E. Justus. He grew up in Carmel, was a 2012 graduate of Cathedral High School, and attended the University of Southern Indiana. Guy worked in construction for many years but was most recently proud to have been certified as an exterminator for Aptive Environmental. Guy was a gentle giant who enjoyed animals, going fishing, comedy, and God. He loved his Irvington neighborhood and his Holy Sprit and Little Flower Parishes. He lived his life with courage and honor and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
He leaves behind his parents, Jane Herrick-Justus and Walt E. Justus; sister, Jillian Foran (Dylan); grandparents, Janet Herrick, Pat (Chuck) Norman, Wally Justus; uncles, David (Kristina) Herrick, Daniel Herrick, Chuck Norman (Melanie); aunts, Tamara Justus-Dallman (Ernie), Simone Spiegel (Sam), Babette Justus, Joey Ferguson (Ed), Vickie Norman, Shelli Alter (Ralph); great-uncles, Richard Herrick (Joan), Dennis Herrick (P.J.), Mike Fendley (Linda); many cousins; his beloved cat, Stubby; and girlfriend Kaitlin. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Herrick; and aunt, Angela Herrick.
Friends and family are invited to gather from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East. A mass will take place 10:00am, Friday, June 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Guy's honor may be made to the Overdose Lifeline, Inc., 1100 W. 42nd Street, Suite 345, Indianapolis, IN 46208, or Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019