Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E 10th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
7243 E 10th St
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Justus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter "Guy" Justus


1993 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter "Guy" Justus Obituary
Walter "Guy" Justus

Indianapolis, IN - Walter "Guy" Justus, 25, of Indianapolis, passed away on June 10, 2019.

Guy was born on October 8, 1993 in Indianapolis, to Jane Herrick-Justus and Walt E. Justus. He grew up in Carmel, was a 2012 graduate of Cathedral High School, and attended the University of Southern Indiana. Guy worked in construction for many years but was most recently proud to have been certified as an exterminator for Aptive Environmental. Guy was a gentle giant who enjoyed animals, going fishing, comedy, and God. He loved his Irvington neighborhood and his Holy Sprit and Little Flower Parishes. He lived his life with courage and honor and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.

He leaves behind his parents, Jane Herrick-Justus and Walt E. Justus; sister, Jillian Foran (Dylan); grandparents, Janet Herrick, Pat (Chuck) Norman, Wally Justus; uncles, David (Kristina) Herrick, Daniel Herrick, Chuck Norman (Melanie); aunts, Tamara Justus-Dallman (Ernie), Simone Spiegel (Sam), Babette Justus, Joey Ferguson (Ed), Vickie Norman, Shelli Alter (Ralph); great-uncles, Richard Herrick (Joan), Dennis Herrick (P.J.), Mike Fendley (Linda); many cousins; his beloved cat, Stubby; and girlfriend Kaitlin. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Herrick; and aunt, Angela Herrick.

Friends and family are invited to gather from 4:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park East. A mass will take place 10:00am, Friday, June 14, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219, with visitation one-hour prior at the church. He will be laid to rest at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Guy's honor may be made to the Overdose Lifeline, Inc., 1100 W. 42nd Street, Suite 345, Indianapolis, IN 46208, or Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7243 E 10th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
Download Now