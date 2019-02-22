Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
(317) 251-5959
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Lee Kidd


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter Lee Kidd Obituary
Walter Lee Kidd

Indianapolis - Walter Lee Kidd, 82, passed away February 20, 2019. He was born to Walter and Leland Kidd on July 22, 1936 and he was a life-long resident of Indianapolis. Walt graduated from Manual High School in 1954 and served two years in the Navy with an honorable discharge. He married the love of his life, Jackye Lou Fox, on June 24, 1955 and they had 63 wonderful years together.

Walt's entire life was focused on his family and he was a loving father to Bruce (Chris) Kidd, Wendye Craig, Ginnye (Joe) Schnepp, and Leslye (Sean) Denny. He was also a devoted and doting grandfather and role model to his grandkids - Sarah Kiger, Brandon Kidd, Hannah Osborne, Morgan Guy, Lindsye Craig, Kevin Kidd, Rachel Blissitt, and Emilye, Paige and Karli Denny; and a proud great grandfather to Isaac and Evie Kidd, Charlie Kiger, and Grace and Ruthie Osborne.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24th from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Drive. A service to celebrate Walt's life will be at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North at 11am on Monday, February 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concerts for a Cause at:

www.indyconcertsforacause.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
Download Now