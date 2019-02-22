|
Walter Lee Kidd
Indianapolis - Walter Lee Kidd, 82, passed away February 20, 2019. He was born to Walter and Leland Kidd on July 22, 1936 and he was a life-long resident of Indianapolis. Walt graduated from Manual High School in 1954 and served two years in the Navy with an honorable discharge. He married the love of his life, Jackye Lou Fox, on June 24, 1955 and they had 63 wonderful years together.
Walt's entire life was focused on his family and he was a loving father to Bruce (Chris) Kidd, Wendye Craig, Ginnye (Joe) Schnepp, and Leslye (Sean) Denny. He was also a devoted and doting grandfather and role model to his grandkids - Sarah Kiger, Brandon Kidd, Hannah Osborne, Morgan Guy, Lindsye Craig, Kevin Kidd, Rachel Blissitt, and Emilye, Paige and Karli Denny; and a proud great grandfather to Isaac and Evie Kidd, Charlie Kiger, and Grace and Ruthie Osborne.
Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24th from 5-8pm at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North, 2706 Kessler Blvd West Drive. A service to celebrate Walt's life will be at Flanner Buchanan- Washington Park North at 11am on Monday, February 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concerts for a Cause at:
www.indyconcertsforacause.org.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 22, 2019