D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne - Walter "Tom" McMahon 88, died June 10, 2019. Tom was born to the late Walter Thomas and Margaret Mary (McEvoy) McMahon. Tom proudly served in the United States Navy, and is a Korean War Veteran. Tom worked for Montgomery Wards for 25 years, and Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for 20 years. He was a member of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, and Knights of Columbus #451. Tom enjoyed reading, and participating in playing basketball, softball, volleyball, and golf. Tom enjoyed coaching CYO basketball for the 5th-6th and 7th-8th grade boys team at St. Jude's. He is survived by his children; Timothy (Candace) McMahon, Michael (Martha) McMahon, Gail (Michael) Watkins, and Karen (Jeff) Maxwell; 16 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Marie N. (Folisi) McMahon, daughter, Diane M. McMahon; and sister, Margaret M. Shea. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road with calling one hour prior. Visitation will be held from 3-7pm on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or The . Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 13, 2019
