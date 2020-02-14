|
|
Wanda Guarnery
Brownsburg - Wanda M. Guarnery
87, Brownsburg, passed away February 14, 2020. Wanda worked in administration for Control Data and American United Life Insurance and retired as Assistant Director from Speedway United Methodist Child Care. She was preceded in death by son Kenneth Dale Guarnery. Wanda is survived by her husband William Guarnery; children Kathy Guarnery, Michael (Lori) Guarnery, and Karen Guarnery (Larry) Cory; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11am to 1pm Saturday Feb. 22 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with funeral services there at 1pm. Private entombment will be held later at Lincoln Memory Gardens. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020