Services
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Blanton House
625 N Washington St
Danville, IN
- - Wanda Hackleman passed away Monday, April 15. She was born January 8, 1954 to Ernest and Dimple Pace. Wanda graduated from the IPS Practical Nursing Program in 1979. From hospitals to hospice care, she served her patients and their families faithfully for 39 years. An avid reader, dog person and "wannabe beach bum," Wanda enjoyed her leisure time and relished her privacy. In addition to her lifelong dedication to nursing, Wanda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother; always ready to go for a joy ride, play a game of Rook or make brownies with her granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, Ronald; sister Sarah Patterson; daughter Mallory Collins; and beloved granddaughter Jillian Collins. Friends, family and coworkers are invited to attend a memorial "shindig" at Blanton House (625 N Washington St, Danville, IN 46122) on Wednesday, May 1 from 5:30-8:30 pm to celebrate Wanda's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to The Gathering Together (147 N Center St, Plainfield, IN 46168), where Wanda spent her last days surrounded by friends and family.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 22, 2019
