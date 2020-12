Wanda J. SieglitzAvon IN - Wanda Joy Sieglitz, 81, passed away November 28, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana to Raymond Palino and Katherine Barnett Palino. She enjoyed art, gardening and reading, was active in her church and most of all loved being with her family. Graveside Services will be 12:30pm Saturday December 5, 2020 at Greenlawn Cemetery-Franklin IN. Conkle Funeral Home Avon is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com