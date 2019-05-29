|
Wanda June Ritchison
Indianapolis - 86, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born March 12, 1933 in Bedford, Indiana to Wayne and Lura Nicholson Turpin. She worked as a sales representative for Goodman Jewelry's. She is preceded in death by her husband Bennie Ritchison. She is survived by her sons Gary Ritchison and Terry Ritchison. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private burial will take place at a later date. Services entrusted to Family Funeral Care. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019