Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
For more information about
Wanda Ritchison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Ritchison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda June Ritchison


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Wanda June Ritchison Obituary
Wanda June Ritchison

Indianapolis - 86, passed away May 24, 2019. She was born March 12, 1933 in Bedford, Indiana to Wayne and Lura Nicholson Turpin. She worked as a sales representative for Goodman Jewelry's. She is preceded in death by her husband Bennie Ritchison. She is survived by her sons Gary Ritchison and Terry Ritchison. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A private burial will take place at a later date. Services entrusted to Family Funeral Care. Condolences may be offered at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now