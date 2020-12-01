Wanda Lee Murphy



Indianapolis - Surrounded by her loving family, Wanda Lee Murphy, 68, of Indianapolis, passed away into her Savior's arms on November 27, 2020. Wanda was born in Battle Creek Michigan to Evelyn and LeMoine King on March 31, 1952.



Wanda always said a good woman only needed two things in her purse, a tube of lipstick and a good pocket knife. Her favorite book was The Giving Tree and it perfectly illustrates how she lived her life. A sweet and pure heart who gave of herself to anyone who needed it. Nothing brought her more joy than being on the water and spending time with her family. She was the mom that everyone longed to have and the grandma who will forever live on in her grandsons' laughter. She shared 47 loving years of marriage with her best friend as they created a beautiful life together. A devoted teacher whose classroom was home for every student she taught. Wanda turned everyday life into magical memories that will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.



Wanda is preceded in death by her mother and father.



She leaves behind her beloved family, love of her life Bill Murphy; light of her life children Ryan Murphy, Kate and Jeff Mazelin, joy of her life grandsons, Wyatt and Cooper Mazelin, and beloved sister Elaine (Richard) Wilson.



Private services are being handled by Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East.



In lieu of flowers the family asks that you celebrate Wanda's life by taking the time to tell the ones you love most how much they mean to you, as she never left anyone to wonder how much she loved them.









