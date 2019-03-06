Wanda Louise Levi



Indianapolis - Wanda Louise Levi passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Wanda was born July 5, 1936 at Tracy, KY to the late Haskell and Elizabeth Pruitt. She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1954 and was married in July 1954 to Bobby Levi and was a resident of Franklin Township since 1966. Wanda held office with the Eastern Star and worked for Indiana National Bank, Bob Baker Chevrolet and in the IPS School Systems. Wanda was a avid gardener in her flower beds around her house with rose's being her favorite. She also was a avid Santa Clause collector with well over a 1000 displayed thru her house. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby "Pop" Levi and a brother, Charlie (Sandy) Pruitt. Wanda is survived by sons, Darrell Levi and David (Cindy) Levi; six grandchildren, Mark, Jessica, Darrell, Melinda, Amber and Katie, nine great grandchildren and a grand dog Asher; siblings, Linda (Terry) Thomas, Loretta (Rex) Foster, Martha (Joe) Nelson, Sidney (Patricia) Pruitt and Bill (Mary) Pruitt. A Funeral Service will be conducted 11:00 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory Franklin Township Chapel, 5950 E. Thompson Road, Indianapolis with visitation Thursday 4:00 to 8:00 PM and calling from 10:00 to service time on Friday. Burial will be in Acton Cemetery.



