Pastor Wanda Louise Miles Green
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Wanda Louise Miles Green

69, passed away May 14, 2020. On Thursday, May 21, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with interment at Washington Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MAY
21
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved