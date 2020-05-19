Pastor Wanda Louise Miles Green
69, passed away May 14, 2020. On Thursday, May 21, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church with visitation from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., with interment at Washington Park Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020.