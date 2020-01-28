Services
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
(317) 381-7100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda Louise Reynolds


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda Louise Reynolds Obituary
Wanda Louise Reynolds

Indianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, passed away January 25, 2020. She was born September 10, 1939 in Indianapolis to Chester and Viola Vandoski Markins. Wanda will be remembered for her love of watching movies and working puzzles and reading her Bible. Wanda is survived by her sons Steven and David Reynolds Jr., granddaughter Valerie Reynolds, Regina Reynolds and grandson Raistlin Justice, great grandson Tyler Austin, sisters Patty Ives, Mary Jones, brothers Dan and William Markins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 42 years David Reynolds Sr, daughter Brenda Reynolds, son Dennis Reynolds, sisters Rosie Viles, Betty Childers, brother Dicky Markins. A celebration of Wanda's life will be Thursday, January 30 at 2 pm at Family Funeral Care with visitation starting at noon. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery.. Tributes may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -