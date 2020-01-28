|
Wanda Louise Reynolds
Indianapolis - 80, of Indianapolis, passed away January 25, 2020. She was born September 10, 1939 in Indianapolis to Chester and Viola Vandoski Markins. Wanda will be remembered for her love of watching movies and working puzzles and reading her Bible. Wanda is survived by her sons Steven and David Reynolds Jr., granddaughter Valerie Reynolds, Regina Reynolds and grandson Raistlin Justice, great grandson Tyler Austin, sisters Patty Ives, Mary Jones, brothers Dan and William Markins. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 42 years David Reynolds Sr, daughter Brenda Reynolds, son Dennis Reynolds, sisters Rosie Viles, Betty Childers, brother Dicky Markins. A celebration of Wanda's life will be Thursday, January 30 at 2 pm at Family Funeral Care with visitation starting at noon. Burial will be at Floral Park Cemetery.. Tributes may be made at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020