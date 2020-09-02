Wanda Schimmel
Wanda Schimmel, age 87, passed away September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. Survivors include: daughter, Paula Winklepleck; son, Keith (Kimberly) Schimmel; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Wanda retired from Community Hospital where she worked in registration.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm with service to follow at 1:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
to leave condolences.