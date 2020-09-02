1/
Wanda Schimmel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Schimmel

Wanda Schimmel, age 87, passed away September 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. Survivors include: daughter, Paula Winklepleck; son, Keith (Kimberly) Schimmel; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. Wanda retired from Community Hospital where she worked in registration.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm with service to follow at 1:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. Please visit www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com to leave condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Service
01:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved