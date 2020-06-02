Wanda Sue Reed
Indianapolis - 86, of Indianapolis, passed away June 1, 2020. She was born November 23, 1933 in Kokomo, IN, to the late James Franklin and Aldine Caroline (Little) Reed. Ms. Reed was a 1952 graduate of Kokomo High School and a 1956 graduate of Indiana University School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at several local hospitals and doctors' offices before working many years as a pharmaceutical sales representative. Ms. Reed was an excellent seamstress, winning several ribbons at the Indiana State Fair, and enjoyed gardening.
Ms. Reed is survived by her children, Katherine (Mark Curry) Farrell, Indianapolis, Daniel (Patrice) Farrell, Allentown, PA, John (Maureen Nally) Farrell, Pasadena, CA, and Anne (Samuel) Born, Garland, TX; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Ms. Reed was preceded in death by her brothers, Lowell, Jimmy, Richard, William and Jay Reed; and her sister, Mary Lou (Reed) Snead. Her brother, Ervin Reed, survives.
Services will be private. Inurnment will take place in the columbarium at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Indianapolis. The family wishes to thank the staff of Manor Care Summer Trace, Carmel, for their care in recent years.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Gleaner's Food Bank and/or the Julian Center. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.