Wanda Walker Zamka
Indianapolis - 94, passed away May 18, 2019. She was born October 17, 1924 in Orrville, Ohio, to the late Frederick J. and Bertha Mitchell Mathias. Wanda received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Michigan. Wanda was a Flight Attendant for American Airlines and a secretary for 20 years at Kennedy-Brown Architects. She was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, an Alpha Chi Omega Sorority Alumni, and a member of the Kiwi Club of Indianapolis.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, 9900 Allisonville Road.
Wanda is survived by her loving husband, Conrad G, Zamka; sons, David K. Walker (Kim Timmis) and Steven K. Walker (Susan); brother, Fred Mathias. She was preceded in death by her first husband, R. Keith Walker; son, Gary K. Walker. www.shirleybrothers.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 21, 2019