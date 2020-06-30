Waneta Duiser Lynch
Waneta Duiser Lynch passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on December 28, 1923 in North Manchester, Indiana, to Gladys and Russell Krieg, the fourth of five children. Waneta grew up in North Manchester and Fort Wayne and lived her adult life primarily in Indianapolis and Bonita Springs, Florida. She was passionate about all things in her life and made an effort to stay close to every person in her life. Foremost, she adored her family -- children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers, cousins, nieces and nephews. She cherished hundreds of friendships throughout her long life, staying in touch with many friends for decades. She also loved decorating her houses, gardening, birds, stars, the Florida Everglades and seashells, and had many books on each. She loved food and was a great from-scratch cook, and loved to read (especially history and biography) and travel, always open to new experiences. Music was her lifelong passion, beginning with 50-cent piano lessons at eight years old to a life of concerts, a well-played record collection, and in her last years, singing at the piano at Hoosier Village.
Waneta was preceded in death by her first husband, Ron Duiser, with whom she created and ran an auto storage business for 30 years, and her second husband, Ralph Lynch. She is survived and dearly loved by her son, Tom Duiser (Sara) and her daughter, Nancy Hill (John), her grandchildren, Alec Hill, McKenna Duiser, Peyton Duiser, Beth Hannan and Jeni Estrada and great-grandchildren Finn and Violet. She embraced and was lovingly embraced by Ralph's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her home and her heart were open to all.
Services are July 10 at 3:00 at Flanner Buchanan in Zionsville preceded by visitation from 1:00 to 3:00. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.